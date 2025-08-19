FOSIEC President, Eri Condoles Gov. Ododo Over Father’s Demise

The National President of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions (FoSIEC), Mamman Nda Eri, has described the death of Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani, father of Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, as a great loss to the people of the state.

In a personally signed condolence message to the governor, Eri described the passing of the elder statesman as untimely, noting that his wisdom and counsel were invaluable to both the governor and the people of Kogi State.

Eri, who also serves as the Chairman of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), said Pa Momohsani’s legacy of devotion, wisdom, and service to family, community, and the state will remain evergreen.

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness of Pa Momohsani’s shortcomings and for his soul to find eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus, while also asking Allah to grant the governor and his family strength and fortitude during this difficult period.

“His wisdom, integrity, and values have clearly shaped you into the leader you are today. May his memory continue to inspire and guide you as you serve the people of Kogi State.

“May Allah grant you the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Please accept my heartfelt condolences and know that you are not alone in your grief,” Eri stated.