Forum Urges Fubara To Join APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) States Assembly Forum (ASAF) has urged the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to join the ruling party and align himself with President Bola Tinubu’s re-election project, as part of efforts to resolve the lingering political crisis in the State.

Governor Fubara, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, was suspended by President Tinubu in March following a political crisis that has continued to destabilize the State.

His protracted feud with his predecessor and political benefactor, Nyesom Wike—now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory—has worsened the crisis.

Referencing the recent defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in Delta to the APC, ASAF said a similar move by Fubara and his “Simplified Movement” would restore his political relevance and boost President Tinubu’s chances in the South-South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Katsina during the President’s working visit, ASAF Director-General, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, noted that Governor Fubara still enjoys strong grassroots support in Rivers State.

He maintained that a swift defection to the APC would strengthen his political future and hasten his reinstatement.

Dagogo emphasized that the defection of Fubara—coupled with recent political gains in Delta—would significantly advance the APC’s grip on the South-South region and complement the Renewed Hope agenda.

He described the Delta defections as a turning point in the APC’s strategic dominance of the region and formally welcomed members of the Delta State House of Assembly into the Forum, urging them to align with its programs and initiatives.

The Forum also called for peace and reconciliation between Governor Fubara and Wike, insisting that unity between the duo is crucial for APC’s 2027 success in Rivers and for fostering stability in the state.

ASAF concluded that Fubara’s expected defection would not only bolster Tinubu’s chances in the region but also help resolve long-standing divisions within the APC in Rivers State.

