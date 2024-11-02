Forum Urges FG To Diversify Economy To Achieve Potentials

Share

…Says Nigeria has potential to rise as a leader in Africa

An economic group, Nigeria Forum has said that the country has the potential to rise as a leader in Africa, with bold and decisive actions in diversification of the economy.

The Forum organized by the Sixteenth Council held its 2024 lecture and Award ceremony in Lagos and urged the Federal Government to do more in diversifying the economy.

The Executive Chairman of the Council, Dr Brian Reuben, said the road ahead is undoubtedly challenging but with every challenge comes an opportunity for transformation.

Reuben said Nigeria has the potential to rise as a leader in Africa and on the global stage, but this will require bold, decisive actions.

He said: “We must diversify our economy, manage our debt wisely, ensure a stable policy environment, and above all, provide security for our citizens.”

According to Reuben, Nigeria’s economy was not isolated from global events and domestically it was faced with challenges, including security threats, inflationary pressures, policy inconsistency, and structural inefficiencies affecting livelihood.

He listed Nigeria’s key economic challenges to include inflationary pressures, debt and fiscal policy, policy inconsistency and investment hesitancy, and security concerns.

Reuben said that while these challenges were significant, they were not insurmountable.

Navigating uncertainty, Reuben said this required a bold, consistent, and long-term vision that would address the root causes of the nation’s economic vulnerabilities.

“Rather than view these as insurmountable challenges, we must see them as opportunities to reform, restructure, and reclaim Nigeria’s path toward sustainable development and economic resilience.

“To secure Nigeria’s economic future, I proposed economic diversification. The Nigerian economy must break its overreliance on oil revenues. Agriculture, technology, and services are sectors with immense potential for driving economic expansion,” he said.

Reuben said that full activation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) could serve as a powerful tool in expanding Nigeria’s trade portfolio and deepening intra-African commerce.

Delivering a keynote address on ‘Building Enduring Public Institutions through Corporate Governance Best Practices,’ Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, said that this required a commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, ethical leadership, and sustainability.

Ajogwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Professor of Corporate Governance at the Lagos Business School, and the Senior Partner at Kenna Partners, said Nigeria’s best hands should not only be in corporate organisations but also in governance.

To enhance governance practices in Nigeria’s public sector, Ajogwu recommended the implementation of independent oversight mechanisms, institutionalisation of sustainability and enhanced stakeholder engagement

“Strengthen mechanisms for stakeholder input to encourage inclusive decision-making. Public feedback systems, transparent public consultations, and collaboration with civil society can enhance the legitimacy of public institutions.

“Public institutions should develop risk management frameworks that anticipate operational, environmental, and reputational risks, ensuring agility and proactive governance,” he said.

On her part, a Management Consultant and Vice President, the Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria, Mrs Ini Abimbola, stressed the need to establish trust, transparency and accountability in government apparatuses to address socio-economic instabilities to move forward as a country.

