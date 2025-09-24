Forum To Spotlight Potential In Nigeria’s Energy Sector

As Nigeria’s oil and gas sector gradually enters a defining new chapter, marked by bold policy reforms and renewed investor commitments, there is the need to reopen the investment space yet to be fully tapped. Recent remarks from Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser on Energy to President Tinubu, further underscored growing confidence in the sector.

She noted that the administration’s sweeping reforms — ranging from revised fiscal terms and accelerated contract approvals to clarified local content rules and power sector overhauls to strengthen gas-to-power viability — have shifted Nigeria from “appeals for support” to “an investment destination by design.”

Energy industry players have welcomed this transition as a signal of a more predictable and investor-friendly environment. The reform is designed to enhance competitiveness, encourage capital inflows, and deepen local participation across the energy value chain.

To this end, the 14th edition of the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum Themed “Securing Investments, Strengthening Local Content, and Scaling Energy Production,” will convene senior government officials, regulators, industry executives, financiers, and service providers to explore how these structural changes and enabling policies can be harnessed to drive sustainable growth.

Taking place from in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, the Forum will address three critical industry priorities: mobilising investment capital at the scale required for transformation, ensuring that the benefits of these investments are retained within Nigeria’s economy. For more than 13 years, the PNC Forum has served as the leading platform for practical engagement on Nigerian Content development.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s edition, Wemimo Oyelana, Portfolio Director – Africa and Country Director – Nigeria at dmg events, said: “PNC 2025 will provide a critical platform to explore practical strategies for securing investment, strengthening local capacity, and ensuring Nigeria remains at the centre of value creation in its energy sector.