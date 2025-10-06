Forum Tasks Nigerians On Responsible E-Waste Mgt

The E-waste Producer Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria has urged Nigerians to join the global campaign on collective action towards responsible e-waste management for a cleaner and sustainable future.

The WEEE Forum member dedicated to advancing circular economy (CE) in the electrical and electronic sector made the call ahead of the commemoration of International E-Waste Day 2025 (#ewasteday) on October 14. The event, focuses on critical raw materials(CRMs) present in electronic waste was initiated by the WEEE Forum in 2018 to raise awareness of the importance of responsible e-waste management.

This year’s edition will engage young minds nationwide through the IEWD 2025 Student Essay Competition, with prizes open to and senior secondary school students across Nigeria.

It is also designed to foster awareness about CRMs and circular economy solutions, empower students to think critically about sustainable e-waste practices and inspire a new generation of environmental le WEEE Forum Director -General Pascal Leroy expressed satisfaction with the results of the #ewasteday campaign in 2024.

He said: “Seeing such broad participation– from major corporations, authorities, and international organizations to small businesses, schools, universities, NGOs, and other key players in the e-waste sector–demonstrates that the momentum generated by International #ewasteday will drive more effective action in addressing the e-waste challenge.