Forum Takes Medical Outreach To Ogombo, Ajah In Lagos

A non-governmental organisation, Heritage Advancement Forum (HAF), has carried out a free medical outreach in Ogombo community, Ajah, Lagos—a rural area where access to healthcare services remains a pressing challenge.

The outreach, which targeted women, children, and the elderly, was aimed at bridging critical gaps in healthcare delivery and promoting health awareness in underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, the President of HAF, Mr. Anegbode Odion, said the programme aligns with the organisation’s mission to give back to society and support government efforts in improving healthcare access across Nigeria.

“This outreach represents a vital step in our mission to revolutionise healthcare access in rural communities,” Odion said. “Healthcare remains a fundamental necessity, especially where access is limited.”

He noted that the outreach featured health talks, screenings, diagnoses, treatment, and preventive care, with over 414 beneficiaries, including men, women, and children. Services provided included eye screening, blood pressure checks, glucose and malaria testing, and medication distribution.

“The turnout was massive—from young to elderly residents. It shows the deep need for healthcare support in the community,” Odion added.

Also speaking, the Vice President of HAF, Mr. Marvel Omorodion, stressed the importance of health education and sensitisation, particularly in rural areas. He lamented the lack of awareness around healthy living and lifestyle choices, which contributes to the health issues many face.

“If the government can support us financially through grants, we’ll be able to scale our outreaches and intensify community-based health education campaigns,” Omorodion said.

The Head of HAF’s medical team, Dr. Gerald Chinasa, who also served as a consulting doctor at the outreach, advised residents to take regular medical checkups seriously, especially for high blood pressure.

He identified ignorance as a major factor in the growing cases of undiagnosed hypertension in Nigeria, stating that many adults live with dangerously high blood pressure without knowing.

“High blood pressure is now one of the leading causes of sudden death among young adults,” Chinasa warned. “We’ve seen people in their 20s already dealing with hypertension. Every family should own a blood pressure monitor and check regularly, especially those aged 35 and above.”

He revealed that some residents screened during the programme were referred for immediate hospital admission due to critically high and unmeasurable blood pressure levels, describing such cases as “time bombs.”

A beneficiary, Mrs. Oluwakemi Adams, expressed gratitude to HAF for the initiative, describing it as a “life-saving intervention” for indigent residents.

“This outreach opened my eyes to my health status. I didn’t know I was hypertensive until I spoke with the doctor today,” she said.

Adams urged the Lagos State Government to improve healthcare access in rural communities like Ogombo, stressing that poverty and rising economic hardship prevent many from seeking medical care or affording basic medications.

“A lot of people here can’t afford to go to the hospital or buy drugs when they fall sick,” she said.

