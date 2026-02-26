Forum Seeks Probe Over Accusations Against Resident

The Youth Forum of Ojomu Royal Family of Ajiran Town in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has written a petition against the state’s Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, over the accusations leveled against Hammed Tajudeen.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the counsel to the Forum, Adedotun Ajulo, said the Lagos State Police Command cannot embark on a media trial in an alleged murder case.

The Forum said the police accused Tajudeen of sponsoring multiple murders without investigation. It stated that at no time was Tajudeen invited by the police for questioning. It said: “At no time did he refuse or fail to honour any police invitation.

At no time was any warrant of arrest issued against him by a court of competent jurisdiction. “At no time was any judicial authorisation or order obtained to declare him wanted.

Despite these concerns, on 20 February 2026, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, convened a press briefing during which the full image of Alhaji Hammed Tajudeen was displayed and he was publicly accused of sponsoring multiple murders.

“This unilateral and sensational declaration exposed him to public odium, ridicule, and severe reputational harm, all without the benefit of due process or the basic courtesy of an invitation for questioning.

“In the aftermath of the press briefing, hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the opposing parties seized upon the heightened tension to vandalise and destroy properties and assets belonging to Alhaji Hammed Tajudeen, as well as those of other identifiable members of the youth wing who are perceived to be aligned with him.”