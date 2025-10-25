Forum Salutes Adebutu For Rekindling Harmony Across Yorubaland

The Yoruba Heritage Forum has expressed its profound admiration and commendation to Sir Kessington Adebutu for his statesmanlike gesture in convening the recent historic meeting between His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and His Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, in Lagos.

The Forum, in a statement by its General Secretary, Olufemi Aduwo, said this landmark gathering marks a renewed dawn in the quest for unity, understanding, and mutual respect among the revered thrones and kingdoms of Yorubaland.

It said: “Sir Adebutu’s initiative, hosted in celebration of his 90th birthday, was not merely an occasion of festivity but a profound act of service to the Yoruba nation, an affirmation of his abiding faith in peace and the collective destiny of our people.

“As the Yoruba proverb wisely reminds us, Agba olewa l’ojo kori omo tuntun we the blessing of the elders sanctifies the day a child is born. In that spirit, Sir Adebutu, a true elder of wisdom and grace, has once again bestowed a blessing upon Yorubaland by nurturing reconciliation and brotherhood between two thrones of immense historical and spiritual significance”.

The Forum said it strongly applauds the creation of the Joint Council of Yoruba Unity, as announced by the monarchs, which will serve as a unifying platform for cultural preservation, peacebuilding and socioeconomic development across our land.

“This initiative is a monumental step towards restoring the grandeur of Yoruba civilisation, one built upon harmony, justice and respect for tradition.

“We call upon all Yoruba leaders, traditional, political, religious and intellectual, to emulate the exemplary conduct of Sir Adebutu and the royal fathers.

“The Yoruba nation must rise above personal ambition and narrow interests to uphold the sacred values bequeathed by our ancestors. Unity is not merely desirable, it is indispensable to our survival, dignity and progress.”

The Forum prays that the Almighty God will continue to endow Sir Adebutu, the Ooni of Ife, and the Alaafin of Oyo with wisdom, strength, and longevity to continue steering the Yoruba race toward peace, greatness, and global respect. When our thrones stand united, the entire house of Oduduwa stands unshaken.