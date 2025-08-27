Forum Raises The Alarm Over Attempt To Disturb Peace In Ondo

The Sunshine Democratic Forum (SDF) has raised alarmed over alleged attempts by some individuals to incite fresh waves of political tension and instability in Ondo State. The Forum in a statement by its Coordinator, Adedeji Obasola, said some local politicians are collaborating with Abujabased allies to incite crisis in the state.

It said: “We have reliable information indicating that their latest scheme involves a coordinated political witch-hunt aimed at key officials in Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s administration.

“Specifically, we are aware of disturbing plans to deploy certain security agencies in Ondo State to intimidate prominent members of the State Executive Council, particularly Commissioner for Justice Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, Honorable Commissioner for Finance Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac and Chief of Protocol, Olusanya Abayomi, using baseless allegations as a façade for their vendetta because according to their disjointed belief, they’re the backbones of Mr. Governor “.

As a responsible civic group dedicated to the peace, unity, and democratic progress of Ondo State, we issue a resounding warning: we will fiercely oppose any attempts by these overambitious individuals to transform Ondo State into a political battleground or distract Governor Aiyedatiwa from fulfilling his mandate to the people.

“We have already observed activities by certain sponsored political groups masquerading as Civil Society Organizations, heavily financed to incite unrest and turn the people of Ondo State against their own government.”