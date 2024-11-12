Forum Passes Vote Of Confidence On Fintiri

Share

The Forum of Special Advisers to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has passed a vote of confidence in his leadership style.

This decision by the special advisers came after a meeting where they analyzed six years of significant progress in developing the state despite challenging economic conditions.

Bala Buba Jada, Special Adviser on Inter-party Affairs and Chairman of the Advisers Forum, expressed overwhelming satisfaction with Governor Fintiri’s governance approach, affectionately nicknamed “The project master.”

Jada highlighted areas where the Governor has made a positive impact, including education, security and agriculture among others.

Dr Mary Vassama Augustine, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tertiary Institutions, praised the inclusive governance demonstrated by the PDP-led government, emphasizing substantial appointments of women in the administration, showcasing commitment to gender inclusivity.

According to Mary, Governor Fintiri is an expert in good governance, delivering tangible benefits of democracy to the people of Adamawa State.

Abdulrahman Bobboi, Special Adviser on Political Affairs, noted that recognition and awards from the Buhari and Tinubu administrations acknowledge Governor Fintiri’s efforts in infrastructural development.

Bobboi also credited the Governor’s focus on enhancing security for the peaceful atmosphere in Adamawa State.

This vote of confidence is a testament to Governor Fintiri’s commitment to transforming Adamawa into a model of exemplary governance and infrastructural development in Nigeria.

