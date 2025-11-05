Forum Of Special Advisers Endorse Yusuf For Re-Election

The Special Advisers’ Forum yesterday passed a vote of confidence in Governor Abba Yusuf and endorsed him for re-election in 2027.

The group saluted Yusuf his transformational leadership, people-cantered policies, and commitment to transparency and accountability, social justice, and inclusive governance style.

Speaking at a press conference at the Kano NUJ office, the forum’s Chairman Baffa Gaya said: “This declaration is a testament to his visionary, people-oriented, and transformational leadership, qualities that have placed our beloved state on a path of progress, accountability, and sustainable development.”

According to him, Yusuf’s administration has recorded significant strides across multiple sectors since he assumed office in May 2023, laying a strong foundation for sustainable development and social inclusion in the state.