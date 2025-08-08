Forum Of Ex-Speakers Visits Plateau Assembly Speaker, Members

The Forum of Former Speakers of the Plateau State House of Assembly has visited the State Legislature to congratulate the newly elected Speaker, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel Gapyil, describing his emergence as a God-given responsibility. They also expressed confidence in his ability to lead effectively.

Chairman of the Forum, Rt. Hon. Isa Chungwom Song informed the Speaker and members of the Assembly that their visit was to congratulate, identify with, and express their support for the new leadership.

The Forum urged the Speaker to represent the interests of Plateau State diligently, noting that he has started well. They encouraged him to collaborate closely with the Executive arm for the overall development of the state.

In his response, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel Gapyil, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, welcomed the former presiding officers.

He described his emergence as Speaker as divinely ordained.

Reflecting on his past, the Speaker acknowledged his long-standing relationships with many of the former members.

He emphasised that although the Constitution establishes three tiers of government, all arms must work harmoniously to positively impact the lives and livelihoods of citizens.

He appealed for continued synergy and pledged his unwavering commitment to fast-track the progress, development, and overall interest of the state.

The Speaker reaffirmed his full support for the former presiding officers, stating that leadership is transient.

He assured them that he would continue to draw from their wealth of experience in building a lasting legacy of unity and trust in Plateau State.

Among the former Speakers who visited the House of Assembly were Rt. Hon. Michael Dapilong, Rt. Hon.. Emmanuel Goar, Rt. Hon.. Titus Alams, and Rt. Hon. John Clark. Others included Rt. Hon.. Peter Azi, Rt. Hon. Joshua Madaki, and Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda.