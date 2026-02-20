Forum Hails Kaduna Gov For Restoring Christian Pilgrimage

The Forum of 19 Northern States Christians, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commended Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, for restoring the Christian pilgrimage programme in Kaduna State, 11 years after it was suspended by the administration of former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The leadership of the Forum, which was known as the 19 Northern CAN and the FCT, described the decision as a proactive step toward promoting unity, fairness and inclusive governance in the state.

Chairman of the Forum, Rev. Dr. John Hayab, in an interview with New Telegraph in Jos, praised Governor Sani for what he termed “a sincere demonstration of leadership and commitment to correcting past policy imbalances”.

According to him, the restoration of the statesponsored Christian pilgrimage programme signals a renewed effort to foster religious harmony and mutual respect among citizens.