Forum Expresses Concerns Over A’Court Judgments Involving NASS Members From Plateau

A group under the aegis of the Forum of Former Youth Leader Veterans (FFYLV) in Plateau state has expressed concerns over the ongoing delivery of judgment by the Court of Appeal which has created uncertainties, fears, doubts, and apprehension in the political landscape of the state.

The Chairman of the forum Hon. Yakubu Ibrahim stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos in what they call “The mishap of justice and the suppression of the collective will of Plateau people by the Appeal Court.”

According to him, the victories of Sen. Simon Mwadkhon, senator representing Plateau North, Hon. Musa Agah, member representing Bassa/Jos North constituency, and Hon. Isaac Kwallu, member representing Shendam, Mikang Qua’anpan both at the polls as well as the election tribunal truly represent the choice of the people and nothing should deny the people their rights.

They warned that the state and its people are peace-loving adding that any efforts by some people to suppress their collective resolve would certainly be resisted. ” The people have expressed their choices in the legitimate ballots. It is on records that PDP was returned elected both at the state and the fuel level.

They further urged the Supreme Court to wade into the apparent destruction of legal precedence as seen by the recent judgments in the case of Plateau state legislators and return the mandate of the people to the legitimate owners.