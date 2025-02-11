Forum Exonerates Seme Area Controller Over Alleged Supporting Smuggling

Share

Concerned Badagry Youth Forum yesterday, exonerated Controller of Seme Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Kayode Kolade, of allegation of supporting smuggling activities in Seme and Badagry.

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Olatunji Andrew, disclosed this during press briefing in Badagry. According to the chairman, Kolade is a man of peace who always fight against smuggling of contrabands into the country.

He said: “The controller has organised different sensitization programmes for the youths in border communities to discourage smuggling.

“He has always condemned illegality and encouraged people to follow right path in transacting businesses at the border post.

“How can Kolade who visited all traditional rulers in Badagry communities urging them to warn their children against involving in smuggling of contrabands suddenly turned against his principles.

“This is evil at work. We read on Facebook page that one journalist was mentioning names of controllers in Seme and Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja were supporting smuggling in Seme.

“As a youth forum, we have followed the activities of Controller Kolade since he assumed office in Sept.3, 2024, he had made 921 interceptions, consisting of various contrabands.

