Forum Exonerates Military From Unlawful Kaduna Killings

…Passes vote of confidence in GOC, troops

The Forum of Fulbe Professionals in Africa (FOFPRA), has apologised to the Army, the General Officer Commanding, GOC 1 Division in Kaduna, as well as the Commander of Nigeria Army School of Artillery, NASA, over its earlier position alleging complicity in the death of 11 locals.

According to the group, its action was a product of a more diligent and painstaking investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, resulting in the discovery that the victims were killed by criminal elements, not troops.

Consequently, the professional group has urged President Bola Tinubu, international human rights organisations and the general public to ignore the earlier statements.

In a statement signed on Friday by FOFPRA President, I. Macchidoh, and Secretary, M. K Ibn, the group said it regretted its action.

The statement reads: “As a responsible God-fearing and patriotic professional group, we feel obliged to withdraw our earlier statement/position accusing the Nigerian Army and the military of complicity in the death of eleven (11) of our people in Kaduna State

“In our earlier statement also, we had called for the redeployment and possible sanction of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, for reasons that have turned out to be false and unfounded.

“In recognition of this development, coupled with the new material and circumstantial evidence before us, we are compelled to tender an unreserved apology to the Nigerian Military, The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, as well as the GOC 1 Division, Major General Valentine Okoro.

“We believe that our now-retracted statement was borne out of ignorance and the passion we have for our brothers and sisters who, we think, deserve to be protected at all times.

“Moving forward, we pledge to get our facts right, double-check information, and give the authorities the benefit of the doubt before concluding.

“As a professional Fulbe group, we are determined, more than ever before, to support government institutions, especially our Military, to safeguard the lives and property of all Nigerians, irrespective of creed, religion, ethnicity and other considerations.

“We recognise and appreciate the beautiful works our troops through the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN); hence, we are ready to provide human intelligence where needed.

“At the Divisional level, we hope to engage with the GOC 1 Division to know what we can do to help him achieve his mandate.

“Apart from retracting our earlier statement, we intend to educate our people on our new findings, as well as enlighten them on the need to see the Nigerian Military as their protector and not their enemy.

“In conclusion, we undertake to rally our people across the country to remain law abiding and report suspicious movements and activities to the military and other law enforcement agencies for prompt action”.