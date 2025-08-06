Forum Declares Support For UBEC Boss, Aisha Garba

The Forum of State Universal Basic Education Board Chairmen has declared support for the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hajia Aisha Garba.

The Forum, in a statement by its Chairman, Professor Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, said the allegations against Hajia Garba are baseless.

It observed with deep concern the recent publication in the media containing unsubstantiated allegations against the Executive Secretary of UBEC.

The Forum said the allegations made during a press conference by an individual claiming to be an Education Rights Activist (ERAC) are not only spurious but a deliberate attempt to malign a public servant whose commitment to accountability and excellence is well established.

“We wish to categorically state that Hajia Aisha Garba Mohammed enjoys the total and unwavering support of the 36 States SUBEB Chairmen and the FCT. Her leadership has been nothing short of transformative.

“Under her watch, UBEC has recorded remarkable strides in improving the efficiency of fund disbursement, transparency in project monitoring, and direct intervention in addressing key foundational education challenges, particularly the issue of out-of-school children.

“Since she assumed office, Hajia Garba has demonstrated outstanding professionalism, integrity, and vision.

“She has fostered synergy between UBEC and SUBEBs, strengthened institutional frameworks, and introduced innovative performance-based initiatives that are already yielding visible impact across states.

“The Committee considers the allegations as a calculated smear campaign by retrogressive elements who are discomforted by Hajia Aisha Garba’s insistence on transparency and adherence to due process.

“We assert with confidence that at no time has Hajia Garba deviated from her mandate. Her stewardship at UBEC remains a shining example of what public service should be—selfless, principled, and development-oriented.

“We, therefore, call on well-meaning Nigerians, the media, and the development community to disregard the baseless claims made in the said publication.

“We also call on the publisher of Sahara Reporters to uphold journalistic integrity by verifying such sensational claims before dissemination.

“The Forum of State SUBEB Chairmen stands solidly behind Hajia Aisha Garba Mohammed. We affirm her competence, integrity, and unrelenting dedication to the Nigerian child.

“She remains a dependable partner in our collective quest to strengthen basic education and secure the future of our nation in line with Renewed Hope education agenda.”