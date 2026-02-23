Forum Condoles Victims Of Lakurawa Attacks In Kebbi

The Kebbi Development Forum (KDF) yesterday sympathised with the victims of Lakurawa attacks on eight communities in the Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

At least 35 people reportedly lost and cattle rustled during the attacks on Thursday. In a statement, the Forum extended its condolences to the state government and the Argungu Emirate Council over this unfortunate incident, which it described as “barbaric”.

Chairman Saidu Abubakar Illo also sympathised with the victims of similar bandit attacks recently reported in Shanga, Ngaski, and Yauri local government Aareas. The Forum condemned the threats issued by bandits to Besse, Zaria Kala Kala, and Utono communities.