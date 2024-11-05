Forum Backs Keyamo’s Position On Allocation Of Airstrip To Oyedepo, Others 

Share

The Forum of Security Experts (FOSE) has thrown its weight behind the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, regarding the allocation of airstrips to Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church and other qualified individuals.

Recall that the move has been surrounded by controversy, with some lawmakers calling for the revocation of Oyedepo’s airstrip license due to security concerns.

However, Keyamo has clarified that the House of Representatives did not direct the revocation of any private airstrip licenses.

In a statement signed by Danladi Adamu, the Forum hailed Keyamo’s efforts to promote Nigeria’s aviation growth, particularly his emphasis on modernizing Nigerian airports and investing in cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and security.

Adamu said the allocation of airstrips to qualified individuals and organizations, like Living Faith Church, offers numerous benefits such as economic growth, jobs and stimulates local development.

According to him, private airstrips increase access to remote areas, facilitates humanitarian aid and medical evacuations, promotes tourism, enable visitors to access Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and natural attractions, boosts local economies and support small businesses.

While emphasising that Keyamo’s reforms has fostered an investor-friendly aviation sector, reassuring investors with transparency and accountability, the group added that he was driving growth, modernization, and security enhancements while promoting Nigeria’s aviation growth.

The group further urged the National Assembly to support the Ministry’s efforts in enhancing aviation security and development.

The statement partly reads: “The Forum of Security Experts (FOSE) strongly endorses Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo’s, stance on allocating airstrips to Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church and other qualified individuals. Despite controversy surrounding the move, Keyamo clarified that the House of Representatives did not direct revocation of private airstrip licenses.

“Keyamo’s dedication to promoting Nigeria’s aviation growth is laudable. His emphasis on modernizing airports and investing in cutting-edge technologies enhances efficiency, safety, and security.

“Regulatory reforms encourage local and international investments, while investments in training and development of aviation professionals foster excellence.

“At the NCAA South-West Regional Air Transportation Summit (SWRATS) 2024, Keyamo underscored aviation’s critical role in economic growth.

“A well-developed aviation sector attracts foreign investments, grows industries like logistics, travel, and tourism, and connects Nigeria to global markets.

“Nigeria has achieved notable milestones in the sector, including improved ratings under the Cape Town Convention. The country’s aviation working group rating jumped from 49.5% to over 70%. This renewed confidence will provide airlines with better financial instruments.

“The allocation of airstrips to qualified individuals and organizations, like Living Faith Church, offers numerous benefits.

“It enhances economic growth, creates jobs, and stimulates local development. Private airstrips also increase access to remote areas, facilitating humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.

“Moreover, private airstrips promote tourism, enabling visitors to access Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and natural attractions. This, in turn, boosts local economies and supports small businesses.

“Keyamo’s reforms will foster an investor-friendly aviation sector, reassuring investors with transparency and accountability. As minister, he drives growth, modernization, and security enhancements.

“FOSE commends Minister Keyamo for addressing security concerns while promoting Nigeria’s aviation growth. We urge the National Assembly to support the Ministry’s efforts in enhancing aviation security and development.

“By working together, we can reposition the Nigerian aviation industry for financial capability and economic viability. Keyamo’s leadership has instilled confidence in Nigeria’s aviation future.

“The benefits of allocating airstrips to qualified individuals extend beyond economic growth. They also enhance national security by providing alternative landing strips for emergency situations.

“Private airstrips also support agricultural development, enabling efficient transportation of perishable goods to markets. This boosts Nigeria’s agricultural sector, promoting food security and economic diversification.”

