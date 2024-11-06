New Telegraph

November 6, 2024
Forum Backs Keyamo’s Position On Allocation Of Airstrip To Oyedepo, Others

The Forum of Security Experts (FOSE) has thrown its weight behind the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo regarding the allocation of airstrips to Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church and other qualified individuals.

This move has been surrounded by controversy, with some lawmakers calling for the revocation of Oyedepo’s airstrip license due to security concerns.

However, Keyamo clarified that the House of Representatives did not direct the revocation of any private airstrip licenses.

In a statement by Danladi Adamu, the Forum hailed Keyamo’s efforts to promote Nigeria’s aviation growth, particularly his emphasis on modernizing Nigerian airports and investing in cuttingedge technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and security.

Adamu said the allocation of airstrips to qualified individuals and organizations, like Living Faith Church, offers numerous benefits such as economic growth, jobs and stimulates local development.

