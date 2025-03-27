Forum Advocates For Increased Girls’ Enrollment In Bauchi

Share

The Executive Directors Forum (EDs Forum), a non-governmental organization, has advocated for increased girls’ enrollment in schools in Bauchi State.

The Forum also solicited additional slots for women’s participation in key positions within the ministry. The appeal was made by the Chairperson of the Forum, Mrs. Lydia J Shehu Gar, when she led the Forum’s members during an advocacy visit to the Ministry of Education in Bauchi.

Lydia commended the ministry for providing opportunities for women despite their qualified actions and experience in handling their jobs.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

