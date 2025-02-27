Fortify Security Around NAFDAC, EFCC DGs – Afenifere

Share

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, has called on the Federal Government to protect the lives of the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye and her counterpart in Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the Organizing Secretary of Afenifere, Chief Kole Omololu and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the security of the lives of Olukoyede and Adeyeye and their staff should be guaranteed by the Federal Government.

Adeyeye had raised the alarm over the threat to her life and those working with her toward combating the menace of fake and counterfeit drugs in the country.

However, a statement by the mainstream Yoruba group said the distress call by Adeyeye regarding threats to her life and those of her staff must not be dismissed with mere platitudes.

Omololu said the DG of NAFDAC stands at the frontline of Nigeria’s battle against counterfeit drugs, toxic consumables, and the nefarious interests of syndicates profiting from human suffering.

Afenifere said any attempt on her life is an assault on public health, national security, and the very fabric of a society that aspires to be governed by law and order.

The statement read “Nigeria cannot afford to abandon those who risk everything for the greater good. Public officials like Prof. Adeyeye, the Chairman of the EFCC, and the head of the NDLEA must be fortified with comprehensive security apparatus, including armoured vehicles, elite personnel, and advanced surveillance systems.

“Their families must also be shielded from harm, both during their tenure and long after they leave office. If criminals sense that the state lacks the will to protect its most critical functionaries, impunity will reign supreme, and the nation’s institutions will collapse under the weight of fear and intimidation.

“Afenifere takes an unequivocal stand: any threat to Prof. Adeyeye’s life shall not be tolerated. Nigeria cannot close its eyes while purveyors of deadly drugs roam free, flooding our land with poison. This is a battle for national survival, and the stakes could not be higher.”

Afenifere called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act with urgency and decisiveness to upgrade the security around Prof. Adeyeye, her family, and her dedicated operatives.

The group said Prof Adeyeye did not abandon a lucrative international career to be left vulnerable to assassins saying she returned home to serve, and her sacrifice must be acknowledged, protected, and applauded by all discerning Nigerians.

