“According to all the works which they have done since the day that I brought them up out of Egypt even unto this day, wherewith they have forsaken me, and served other gods, so do they also unto thee’ (1 Samuel 8:8). Idolaters are guilty of forsaking God. Are you seeking God alone over your life challenges? Do you visit witches and sorcerers over your problems, instead of looking up to God alone? Remember that our God is a jealous God, and no one must be placed above Him.

If you have chosen to walk in the path of wickedness, it’s a sign you have forsaken God. Some become delighted when they hurt others. They have no human sympathy. They don’t wish others well. They are full of envy, and plan evil for their fellow humans. These are all traits of the devil. If anyone has these traits, whether he is a church goer or not, he has forsaken his creator and has embraced Satan his enemy who wants him to perish in hell. If you are a backslider you have forsaken God.

Prosperity tempts men to forsake God. Problems have brought many to church, but immediately their problems are solved they become God’s enemies. The latter glory God has promised you is greater than the one you have now. You have not yet gotten to your promise land, flowing with milk and honey, and above all, the blessing and glory of making heaven supersede any achievements on earth. Anyone who thinks he can outsmart God is deceiving himself. ‘Thou hast forsaken me, saith the LORD, thou art gone backward: therefore will I stretch out my hand against thee, and destroy thee; I am weary with repenting” (Jeremiah 15:6).

The wrath of God is something no one would love to experience, it will be better we follow His principles. Do you put your trust in man, instead of God? Man will certainly fail you, but God never fails. “Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD” (Jeremiah 17:5). You will stop focusing on God when you put your trust in men. This can also lead you to following your own evil devices.

The Lord is our rock of salvation, and our refuge, He must not be lightly esteemed. The Lord is the fountain of living waters, those who depart from Him will be ashamed, highly terrified, and confused. When you forsake God, you provoke Him to forsake you. Anyone God has forsaken is doomed. “Yet ye have forsaken me, and served other gods: wherefore I will deliver you no more. Go and cry unto the gods which ye have chosen; let them deliver you in the time of your tribulation” (Judges 10:13).

Repent from your evil ways so that God will not abandon you to the hands of the devil who wants to rip you apart and destroy you. Satan’s time is short, he wants multitude of men to join him in hell where they will together spend eternity, in eternal torment. Do not allow the devil deprive you from reigning with Christ by luring you with the material things of this world. If you have forsaken God and His commandments, you still have time now to confess your sins and repent, because there is no repentance in the grave.