Fornication Is Not A Sin In My Religion — Falz

Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has stirred reactions on social media with his controversial belief on fornication.

Falz sparked a wave of heated debate on social media after he posted on X that “fornication isn’t a sin.”

According to him, his view stems from a personal belief system he calls the “religion of love.”

His statement has, however, garnered backlash from both Christian and Muslim followers, who cited scriptural references to challenge his stance.

Addressing the controversy in a recent interview with Arise TV, Falz reiterated his stance, stating that he was not speaking from a Christian or Islamic perspective, but from the principles of his own belief system.

He said, “I think people would read the tweet and just assume that I meant according to Christianity. I wasn’t really speaking from that perspective,”

Falz explained that his belief system, the “religion of love”, does not condemn consensual intimacy between unmarried adults.

He added; “Under that religion, I don’t think fornication is a sin. Because I looked at it, I strictly addressed the issue: Why are we not allowed to engage in this premarital intercourse? What is the issue?

“Who does it offend? These are not married people. These are two unmarried people. Willingly. Consensually. Personally, I don’t think there is a problem there,”

Perhaps the most striking part of the interview was his declaration that he no longer identifies as a Christian.

“I’m no longer a Christian. I practice religion of love,”

