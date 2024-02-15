Former Wema Bank Boss, Adebise, Launches Memoir

It was a gathering of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society, comprising top leaders, renowned entrepreneurs and distinguished bankers, as the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Ademola Adebise, launched his memoir in Lagos on Tuesday. The well attended event turned out to be a night of praises for Adebise’s professionalism, leadership and managerial skills, as well as his accomplishments in his banking career spanning 33 unblemished years.

His memoir titled, “The Transformational Leader: The Journey of a Tech Bro Turned Bank CEO,” is an account of his early and professional life as an Information Technology expert and a consummate banker. The book chronicles his growth trajectory in the banking industry, culminating in his appointment as the MD/CEO of Wema Bank in 2018.

It also documents his innovative and pacesetting attributes, his game changing fintech innovation and the introduction of ALAT, the first digital bank in the country which fundamentally transformed the bank into a tech driven and solution providing bank The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, Chairman, Elizade Motors, described the author as an honest, trustworthy, professional and decent banker, saying he ensured that both customers and shareholders of the bank got value for their investments.

He showered encomium on Adebise’s landmark achievements at Wema Bank and the legacy he left behind. He urged members of the public to bank with and invest in Wema Bank as the bank is blessed with a competent management.