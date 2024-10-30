Former Trump Aide, Steve Bannon, Released From Jail

Share

Former Donald Trump’s advisor Steve Bannon has been released from prison after spending four-months behind bars.

Bannon, 70, was released from a Danbury, Connecticut, correctional facility yesterday, Benjamin O’Cone, a Bureau of Prisons spokesman, told the BBC.

Bannon, a conservative podcast host who was key to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress in 2022 for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to a January 6 Capitol riot investigation.

According to the New York Times, upon Bannon’s release, he said: “If people think American politics has been divisive before, you haven’t seen anything”.

