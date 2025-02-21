New Telegraph

February 21, 2025
February 21, 2025
Former Spaniash FA Boss Rubiales Fined For World Cup Kiss

Spain’s former football federation boss Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent and ordered to pay a fine of €10,800 (£8,942), Spain’s High Court has ruled.

He was acquitted of coercion, for allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso into saying publicly that the kiss was consensual.

As Spain’s players received their medals after defeating England in Sydney to win the 2023 World Cup, Rubiales grabbed Hermoso by the head and kissed her on the lips.

The incident triggered protests and calls for the resignation of Rubiales, who has said he will appeal against the verdict.

The ruling also banned Rubiales from going within a 200m radius of Hermoso and from communicating with her for one year, the court said in a statement.

