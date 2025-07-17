Former S’Eagles Coach Monday Sinclair Dies At 88

Former Super Eagles interim coach, Monday Sinclair, has passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

His death was confirmed by former Nigeria international goalkeeper Peterside Idah, who shared the news via a heartfelt Facebook post on Wednesday.

According to reports, Sinclair died around 3:15 PM on Wednesday, surrounded by loved ones.

“Our daddy is gone. What a man. He signed me to play for Sharks and gave me my first match against Niger Tornadoes of Minna,” wrote Idah, expressing deep gratitude for Sinclair’s mentorship.

Sinclair, a revered figure in Nigerian football history, was appointed interim coach of the Super Eagles in 1997, following the exit of Frenchman Philippe Troussier. During his brief stint, he led the national team in two friendly matches against Zambia and Tunisia.

Beyond his coaching role, Monday Sinclair is widely celebrated for his talent-spotting abilities. He played a pivotal role in discovering and mentoring several future stars of Nigerian football, including: Peter Rufai, Taribo West, Finidi George, Peterside Idah.

His impact at the grassroots and national levels has left an enduring legacy in Nigerian sports.

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the football world, with many describing Sinclair as a “father figure,” a “visionary,” and “one of the greatest contributors to Nigerian football development.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to issue an official statement in the coming days as the football community mourns one of its greats.