Former Reps Member, Yahaya Is dead, Kwara Gov Mourns

A former member of the House of Representatives, Engr. Yunusa Yahaya, popularly referred to as ‘Bulldozer’, is dead.

Engr. Yahaya, who represented the Edu/Patigi/Moro Federal Constituency, died in the early hours of Wednesday and would be buried later today (Wednesday) in his hometown Tsaragi.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has mourned the top politician, describing his exit as the end of an era and asking Allah to forgive his sins.

The Governor described the former House of Representatives member from Edu local government as a great political strategist with appreciable goodwill in not just Edu, his local government of origin, but across the state.

While commiserating with the family of the late statesman, the people of Tsaragi, where he was the Mutawalli, the APC family in the state, and his political associates across the state, the Governor beseeched Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give comfort to his family.