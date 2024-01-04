Former PSN President, Prof Ogunlana, Dies at 87

Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has announced the death of Prof. Ebenezer Olanrewaju Ogunlana, FPSN, FPCPharm., a former president of the PSN, at the age of 87 years.

According to a statement from the PSN signed by its President, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, the late Prof. Ogunlana joined the staff of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ife (now, Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife.

As one of the pillars of the premier Faculty of Pharmacy in sub-Saharan Africa, Ogunlana rose to become the head of department (HOD) of the Pharmaceutics Department and was a two time Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ife (now OAU), Ile-Ife.

Ogunlana was also a one-time Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ife before he finally bowed out of the academic walls in 1987.

Prof. ‘Lanre Ogunlana, a distinguished Pharmacist and Scientist was also a one- time president of the erstwhile West African Pharmaceutical Federation which was a strategic template of National Pharmacy Organisations of Anglophone West African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra -Leone, Gambia and Liberia.

In 1977, when the Fellowship of the PSN was at relative infancy, Ogunlana was one of the seven elected Fellows of the PSN. Similarly, Prof. Ogunlana emerged as the 13th president of the PSN in 1994 at the Annual General Meeting of the PSN.

In this capacity, he left indelible marks that positioned him to be elected to lead the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria in the year 2000.

He remains the first and only Pharmacist that led this great template of Professionals in Nigeria. Olarenwaju Ogunlana was very active in his favorite church, Methodist of trinity, Tinubu, Lagos.

He was a choir master and knight of Charles Wesley (KWC) in church. A fellow of the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria,he was also a traditional chief from the source in his capacity as the Fiwajoye of Ile Ife ,the cradle of the yorubas.

Prof. Ogunlana holds the National honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and was one of the pioneer Fellows of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists in 1993 (FWAPCP). May his gentle soul rest in peace.