…recommends resort to global audience as must-see destination

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre located in the inviting natural enclave of Ekiti, Ekiti State, recently played host Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, former President of the Republic of Botswana.

It was a landmark visit that further reinforces the resort’s growing international profile and strategic importance within Africa’s tourism landscape.

During his tour of the resort’s facilities, Masisi had an immersive experience exploring the natural wonder of the warm and cold springs flowing side by side—one of the most unique geological phenomena in the world.

Masisi spoke positively about the resort, highlighting its serene environment, tourism potential, and the importance of preserving and investing in Africa’s natural heritage.

The visit underscores resort’s positioning as a premium destination for leisure, retreats conferences, destination weddings, and high-level diplomatic and executive visits.

Under the management of Glocient Hospitality, the resort has undergone a deliberate revival, with sustained investments in infrastructure, guest experience, safety standards, and service excellence.

The former President stressed the value of tourism as a driver of economic growth, cultural exchange, and regional collaboration across Africa. His remarks align with resort’s broader vision of becoming a globally competitive destination that attracts high-value domestic and international visitors.

The visit of a respected African statesman of Masisi’s stature further elevates Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort’s profile and credibility on the global stage. It also reflects the resort’s increasing appeal to policymakers, business leaders, investors, and discerning travellers seeking authentic, world-class destinations within Africa.

As Nigeria continues to position tourism as a key pillar of economic diversification, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort stands out as a flagship destination, combining natural heritage, modern hospitality, and international relevance.