Former Player Drags Man United To Court Over Alleged Medical Negligence

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is suing the club over alleged “negligence” regarding the medical advice he received during an injury-hit career at Old Trafford Axel Tuanzebe is suing Manchester United for alleged “clinical negligence” regarding the “medical advice” they gave him, having left the club two years ago.

The defender departed Old Trafford when his contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 season, and has now lodged a legal claim at the High Court, reports the Telegraph.

It is unclear exactly what the claim relates to, but Sky Sports reports that the 27-year-old lodged a claim on July 9 in a clinical negligence case linked to “medical advice”.

The 27-year-old came through the ranks in Manchester but was plagued by injuries for much of his time and was never able to nail down a firstteam spot. Tuanzebe joined the club aged eight and went on to skipper them at junior level.

He made his senior debut in January 2017 but in the six-and-a-half years that followed, he would make just 37 appearances.

The defender’s first major is sue came when he suffered a hip injury during the warm-up before a Premier League stalemate with Liverpool in October 2019.

He was later ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring himself in a Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United two months later.