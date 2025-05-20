Former Nollywood Actress, Grace Bassey, Joins US Navy, Gains Citizenship

Share

ormer Nollywood actress, Grace Bassey, previously known as Belinda Effah, has embarked on a new career path by joining the United States Navy, a move that has also earned her U.S. citizenship.

The 33-year-old actress took to her social media platforms to share the milestone, posting a photo of herself in Navy uniform and expressing gratitude to God, her family, and supporters.

“Last week, I graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States,” she wrote.

Nigeria raised me, America challenged me, and I stand today stronger and more determined than ever. “Thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning.

In honour of my late father – Naval Cdr. Asido Bassey Effah.” Bassey had previously revealed that she changed her name after a divine spiritual experience.

According to her, the name Belinda, which means “beautiful serpent”, was replaced with Grace following what she described as a Godgiven transformation.

