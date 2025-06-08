Former Minister Tasks Christians On Honesty, Leadership Skills

Share

A former Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has advised Christians to be honest and focus on leadership when they find themselves in positions of authority.

Also, the former lawmaker tasked Christians to take the front seat in nation-building by participating actively in politics and using the positions they are elected or appointed to as platforms for providing the kind of leadership expected of a good disciple of Jesus.

Addressing the Harvest launch of the Anglican Church of the Resurrection, 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Adegoroye, who was the Special Guest of Honor, stressed that Christians in politics and governance must strive to make a major difference, and by so doing, win more souls for Christ.

The former Minister who was also honoured with the “Excellent Leadership Award” appreciated a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, her husband, Chief Abiodun Adefulire, and the church under the leadership of ArchDeacon of Victoria Island, Venerable Tunde Oluwole for the honour of nominating him for the award.

He thanked Princess Adefulire for her good works and the love she gives to her husband’s people in Ondo state, noting that her character had endeared her so much to the people.

