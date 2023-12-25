Former Lawmaker Escapes Attack In Ondo

A former lawmaker in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyinka Banso escaped death by the whiskers when suspected hoodlums attacked his residence in Akure, the state capital at the weekend.

Banso, the legislator who represented Akoko Northwest Constituency One has been the subject of attack severally since he won election to the State Assembly in 2012.

A family member told reporters that gunmen visited Banso’s home in Akure, the state capital on Saturday looking for him, but unfortunately for them, they didn’t see him after raiding the entire compound. They shot sporadically in the air to register their visit to the place

Sources said that the attempt on his life began on February 16, 2012, while returning from a political campaign, which led to a fatal road accident. He, however, survived the accident having spent several months in the hospital.

The family source said they had earlier made an attempt at his residence in Ajowa, in the Akoko Northwest local government area of the state on November 20 but didn’t meet him and his immediate family members who had proceeded on vacation.

The family source said “They beat up his half-sister they met in his Akure house to the point of death, asking about Yinka’s whereabouts. They threatened to kill her instead of him if she failed to give them useful information about me.

“She was lucky not to be killed. She narrated the experience and she went through. The armed men said they had been sent to wipe off Yinka’s family for constituting a cog in the way of some political heavyweights.

“Several were attempts on his life and that of his family in 2020 when he served as Secretary General of The Barrister Agboola Ajayi Gubernatorial Campaign Council.”

The family source said the life of Banso and that of his family are therefore not safe both in his hometown Ajowa and Akure, the state capital where he resides.