Former GM Of LASTMA Hails Tinubu For Vision, As Agency Turns 25

A former General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Peter Ayodeji Oyedokun, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for his courage to dare all odds to set up the traffic management agency while he was governor of Lagos State, despite that odds that he faced at the time.

Oyedokun, who served as the second General Manager of LASTMA, after Mr. Adegboyega Coker, of blessed memory, described Asiwaju Tinubu’s leadership as visionary and forward looking.

The former General Manager spoke at the sideline of the Second Lagos Traffic Conference at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. The event also marked the 25th anniversary of LASTMA.

While expressing his gratitude to President Tinubu, for giving him the opportunity to serve as General Manager of LASTMA, despite not having met me personally, he described his time in LASTMA as a very difficult one.

Oyedokun who was also recognised at the event for his pioneering efforts, said; “I was appointed as GM LASTMA at a time when it was very rough, that was because of the altercation between Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and LASTMA at the time, it was so bad that I nearly ran back to Abuja, because I never expected that level of violence between an agency of the Federal Government and another agency of a state, at the time they were claiming superiority.

“At that time there was no week that they will not carry at least two of my officers to my office drenched in blood, it was terrible.

“At that time too if you remember, uniformed men will sit beside Danfo drivers who will drive against traffic to ensure that LASTMA officers do not arrest them, it was tough then, but we thank God that today it is calm.

“We were able to solve the FERMA problem by daring to go to their camp. they had a camp at Iganmu and the head of the organisation then was Commissioner of Police retired Oyenuga, I dared to go there with my driver to go and meet them there, I was able to get into his office, sat with him for one and half hour to discuss why they should not be injuring and killing themselves and since then the problem was solved.

“We were really very traumatised at the beginning, because we were not really properly accepted at the time, but I was happy when I came back to Lagos after 10 years to see that the tension is gone and there has been a lot of improvement both in technology and human capacity.”

He also expressed appreciation to the men and officers of the agency and honoured the memory of those who lost their lives in the course of their duty.

He expressed appreciation for his recognition by the agency, noting, “This recognition is a humbling reminder of a journey that was not walked alone. It belongs just as much to the brave and selfless men and women of LASTMA, past and present, who stood on the frontlines to restore order and discipline on our roads.

“I pay special tribute to the first General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Adegboyega Coker of blessed memory, whose pioneering and groundbreaking work laid the foundation of this great organisation under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Permit me also to honour the memory of those officers who paid the ultimate price, those who lost their lives or suffered unjust brutality, sometimes in the course of enforcing traffic laws. Their sacrifices must never be forgotten.”