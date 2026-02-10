Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Idi Hong, Resigns From PDP

Dr Aliyu Idi Hong, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has formally resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Shangui Ward, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

In a resignation letter dated 9 February 2026 and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Shangui Ward, Dr Hong announced that his decision to resign from the party takes immediate effect and is personal.

According to the letter, the former minister stated that his resignation was a personal decision reached after extensive consultations with his family, friends, and political associates.

He explained that the move followed careful reflection on prevailing circumstances and his future political direction.

Dr Hong expressed appreciation to the PDP leadership at the ward, local government, and state levels for the opportunities, support, and cooperation extended to him during his years in the party. He noted that his association with the PDP had been impactful and contributed meaningfully to his political experience and public service.

While announcing his withdrawal from the party, he acknowledged the role the PDP played in his political journey, thanked party members he worked with during his time in the party, and wished the PDP success in its future endeavours.

Dr Aliyu Idi Hong, who hails from Hong Local Government Area, previously served as Minister of State for Health, Culture and Tourism, as well as Foreign Affairs, and has remained a notable political figure in Adamawa State.

However, as at the time of filing this report, he has not disclosed his next political destination.