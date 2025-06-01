Former Finance Minister Wins Land Case In Calabar

Share

The Ikot Ani family of Mbiabo Ikoneto and other stakeholders in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State have reacted strongly to a recent judgment by the Calabar High Court, which set aside a letter of administration previously issued by the Probate Division of the High Court of Cross River State to Etubom Adolphus Eniang Owong.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Edem Ita Koofre, followed a suit filed by Chief Anthony Ani, a former Minister of Finance under the Abacha regime, who challenged the legality of the letter of administration granted to Etubom Adolphus Eniang Owong over his late father’s estate in Mbiabo Ikoneto.

The letter of administration (No. LA/780/2010), issued on December 14, 2012, along with a certificate of additional assets dated February 21, 2013, signed by Willie A. Inyang Esq., Chief Registrar, had granted ownership of some farmlands to Etubom Owong as the next of kin of his late father, Etubom Etim Eniang Owong, who was clan head of Mbiabo Ikoneto for 28 years.

In his judgment, Justice Koofre held that Etubom Adolphus Eniang Owong failed to establish the precise nature of the title to his late father’s land in the documents issued by the Probate Division in 2010. The court maintained that the lands in question are communally owned by the Mbiabo Traditional Council.

The Probate Division, represented by counsel Dr. N.I. Ofem, argued that the farmlands specified in the letter of administration referred only to specific farmlands inherited by the late Etubom Etim Eniang Owong—not the entire villages of Mbiabo Ikoneto. This was supported by Etubom Owong’s affidavit as next of kin, justifying the issuance of the letter.

Before the judgment, counsel to Etubom Owong, Barrister Bassey E. Aikpo, revealed that they have filed a stay of execution pending the appeal of the judgment delivered on April 8, 2025. The appeal has been duly served on all relevant parties, including the Probate Division.

Members of the Ikot Ani family, including Chief Etim Nsa Ani, Chief Offiong Nsa Ani, and Chief Ani Ani Nsa, expressed disappointment, describing the judgment as a miscarriage of justice.

They argued that it was improper for a court to set aside a duly issued letter of administration by a competent court dating back to 2010.

They also recalled that in 2019, Chief Anthony Ani was challenged by the Ikot Ani family when he attempted to claim ownership of Ikot Ani land for personal gain under the pretext of using the Basin Development Authority.

His efforts were thwarted after presenting the letters of administration before officials from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, who confirmed the authenticity of the land claim.

Furthermore, they reminded that in 2013, Chief Ani, without the consent of the bona fide landowners, misled members of the public by attempting to sell plots of land in Mbiabo Ikoneto.

The family firmly opposed this, emphasizing that the land, located along the new Calabar-Ikoneto road, belongs to the members of the Ikot Ani and Obong Edet Asuquo families and must not be tampered with by outsiders.

Share