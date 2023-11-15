Former Finance Minister, Onaolapo Soleye Is Dead

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Onaolapo Soleye is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Dr Soleye passed away just four days after he celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

According to the news report, the former minister died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 15 at Red Wood Specialist Hospital, Ibara GRA.

A statement from the family reads, “With heavy hearts but with gratitude to God Almighty for a long, impactful, and positively eventful life, the family announces the passing of Pa Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, the father of our late brother, Maj Gen OO Soleye (rtd). He turned ninety years old only last Saturday.

“Papa served the Country and humanity in various capacities rising to the position of an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, Commissioner for Works in Ogun State, and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria amongst others.

“He was a true lover of God and humanity and this translated into his unwavering commitment to church activities as well as ready support and assistance to all who came across him, in any way that he could.

“The loss of Dr Soleye is surely not that of the Soleye family alone. It’s our father that has just passed and we must all prepare to be part of his rites of passage.

“Burial details will be announced by the family in due course. Until then, please pray for the repose of Papa’s soul and God’s comfort upon his family and other loved ones.

“May the soul of Dr Onaolapo Soleye rest in peace. Amen”

Dr Soleye is survived by his wife, Mrs. Modupe Womiloju Soleye, and four children – Olamide Soleye, Abimbola Fadimu, Oluwafunmilakin Soleye and Eyitayo Soleye – grandchildren and great-grandchild.

He lost his first son, Major General Lola Soleye, earlier this year.

Dr. Soleye was a Commissioner in the Old Western Region and a Commissioner holding different portfolios after the creation of Ogun State such as Lands, Trade, Industry, and Commerce.

He was also Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State and a former Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the regime of General Muhammadu Buhari in the 1980s.