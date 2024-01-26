Former Finance Commissioner Gets Rousing Welcome In Ondo

Barely 24 hours after the dissolution of the Ondo State Executive Council by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa has been received by his admirers across the State.

Akinterinwa who was on assignment at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja when the announcement was made was welcomed by supporters, All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, and residents who trooped out to catch a glimpse of one of the governorship aspirants in the State.

The people of the state from across the 18 local government areas of the state stormed the Akure Airport as early as 9:00 am to welcome the Ile-Oluji-born financial expert in appreciation of his meritorious service to the state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Akinterinwa appreciated the people for their love for him and promised to reciprocate the love they had for him.

His words “I am humbled by your perseverance. You have been here since morning. I came late due to a delay in my flight as a result of poor weather. A lot of flights were canceled due to the weather.

“We had the opportunity to fly when the weather became clear enough and approved by the authority. I know you have been waiting for about eight hours to express your appreciation to me after my meritorious service to our state for about seven years.

“Your gesture is a testimonial that when you do well, people will appreciate you. This is a manifestation of better things to come.”

Akinterinwa passed through the popular Oba-Adesida Road to Oyemekun Road where residents showed their appreciation to him.

