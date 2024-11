Share

A former Flying Eagles player, Gift Atulewa, has passed away at the age of 38. Atulewa was a member of the Flying Eagles squad that reached the final of the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Holland.

The player who also featured for Warri Wolves and Bayelsa United player reportedly died yesterday after battling with health issues including high blood pressure. He was the third member of the 2005 U20 set to have passed on (after Olufemi Adebayo and Isaac Promise).

Share

Please follow and like us: