Former F’Eagles Skipper Gets 6 Months Jail Term In Norway

Ex-Flying Eagles skipper, Daniel Daga, has been sentenced to six months in prison in Norway after a court found him guilty of committing a non-consensual sexual act.

The midfielder, who plays for Norwegian club Molde FK, received the sentence following legal proceedings in the Scandinavian country. Daga’s lawyer has confirmed that the player intends to appeal the verdict, maintaining that the encounter in question was consensual.

In response to the ruling, Molde FK released a statement acknowledging the court’s decision and indicating that the player will not take part in matches for the time being Molde announced in a statement on Tuesday evening that they are aware of the verdict and the player will not play matches for the time being.

“This is a very demanding matter for all involved. As an employer, Molde Football Club has a responsibility to look after our employees in a responsible manner.