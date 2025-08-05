Former Falcons Captain Hails Tinubu, Begs FG To Extend Gesture To Past Winners

A former captain of the Super Falcons, Kikelomo Ajayi, has showered praises on President Bola Tinubu for the rewards given to the champions of the just concluded Women’s Africa Nations Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Nigerian women’s national team defeated host Morocco 3-2 in the final of the competition to clinch the trophy for the 10th time for the country.

President Tinubu hosted the 2025 WAFCON team in Abuja, where he announced a reward of a three-bedroom flat and a cash reward of $100,000 in naira equivalent, to each of the players.

$50,000 was also announced for the technical crew members and the backroom staff while they were all accorded the National Honour of OON.