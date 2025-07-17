Former Eagles Coach Sinclair Dies

Nigerian football has been thrown into mourning again following the death of Monday Sinclair, a former Super Eagles coach and player.

His passing was announced by ex-goalkeeper and media officer of the national team, Idah Peterside, who shared the sad news on Facebook.

Sinclair played for Nigeria in the early 1960s and later became a coach known for spotting and developing young talents.

Peterside said he gave him his first break in professional football at the nowdefunct Sharks Football Club in Port Harcourt. Sinclair made his debut for the Nigerian national team, then called the Green Eagles, on February 27, 1963, in a match against Senegal in Ghana.

Though Nigeria lost 4-0, he went on to play a key role in building the team during its early years in in ternational football.

In 1997, he returned to the national team as interim coach after the departure of French coach Philippe Troussier. During his short time in charge, Sinclair led the team in friendly matches in Tunisia and Zambia.

His death adds to the list of football legends Nigeria has lost in July 2025, making the month including Peter Rufai and Christian Chukwu.