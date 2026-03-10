Former Eagles Coach Onigbinde Dies At 88

Nigeria has lost one of its most respected football tacticians as former Super Eagles coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, has passed on at the age of 88.

The family announced his passing on yesterday night, expressing gratitude to God for what they described as a fulfilled and impactful life devoted to service to the nation and humanity.

In a statement issued by Mrs. Bolade Adesuyi on behalf of the family, the late football icon, a Modakeke high chief, husband, father, grandfather, greatgrandfather, brother and friend, was said to have passed peacefully.

“With great gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the first indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, High Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago,” the statement read.

The family thanked God for his fulfilled life and his immense contributions to Nigeria and the global football community.

The family noted that final funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later date. Born on March 5, 1938, in Modakeke, Osun State, Onigbinde rose to prominence as one of Nigeria’s most respected football administrators and coaches.

He served as a technical instructor for both the Confederation of African Football and FIFA. Onigbinde first handled Nigeria’s national team between 1982 and 1984, guiding the Nigeria national football team to the final of the 1984 African Cup of Nations, where the team finished as runners-up.