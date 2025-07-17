Former DG Of Asue Ighodalo Campaign Organization Dumps PDP

The former Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council for the 2024 Edo State governorship election, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter dated July 17, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Iduoriyekemwen cited recent developments at both the state and national levels of the party as the reason for his resignation.

It will be recalled that Iduoriyekemwen had, during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, advised that the party should not participate in the upcoming by-elections in the state due to the internal crisis rocking the party.

While he did not reveal his next political move, he stated that he intends to focus on his private life and business.

Part of his resignation letter read:

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

This is a painstaking decision for me, as the PDP has played a vital role in my political journey and personal development. For this, I remain deeply grateful and will always cherish the platform the party provided me.

However, recent developments within the party—both at the state and national levels—have made it difficult for me to remain as a member.

The values and principles that once defined the PDP, as laid down by our founding fathers, appear to have been eroded. What we see today no longer aligns with the vision they had for a truly democratic, inclusive, and people-centered political party.

In view of this, I have decided to resign my membership to enable me concentrate fully on my family and business engagements.

This is not a decision made out of anger or haste, but one rooted in deep reflection and a sincere desire to preserve my personal values and integrity.

I sincerely thank the party leadership and all members of Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha LGA, for their love and support over the years. I wish the PDP well in its future endeavours.”

When asked about his future political plans, Iduoriyekemwen told journalists that his next move is yet to be determined.