Former Delta Rep, Ossai Dumps PDP For APC

Share

A former chairman of the House of Representatives on Ethics and Privileges, Ossai Ossai has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ossai, who represented the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State for three consecutive terms from 2011 to 2023, cited the need to align with a party he believes is better positioned to serve his constituents, Delta State, and Nigeria as a whole.

During his tenure in the National Assembly, Ossai held key leadership positions, including Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges in the 8th Assembly and Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements in the 9th Assembly.

However, his political career faced a major setback when he was blocked from securing a return ticket in the 2022 PDP primary elections, an outcome he attributes to internal party politics allegedly driven by former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other influential stakeholders.

In his resignation statement, Ossai expressed deep dissatisfaction with the direction of the PDP, describing it as “rudderless, cantankerous, envious, and lacking vision.”

He stated: “After deep reflection and wide consultations with my family, political leaders, supporters, and associates, I have decided to resign from the PDP and heed the patriotic call to join the largest progressive family in Africa, the APC.”

Ossai emphasised that his move was driven by a commitment to good governance and national development.

“I entered politics to work for positive change, to uplift the voiceless, and to attract development to Ndokwa, Delta State, and Nigeria.I believe in sustainable progress that will impact generations to come,” he said.

Despite what he described as political sabotage within the PDP, he remains steadfast in his vision for development and service to the people.

Ossai said his new political home in the APC was an avenue to further his advocacy for the Ndokwa people and to contribute to national progress under the Renewed Hope Administration.

“Political parties are not just platforms for power; they are institutions that shape national development,” he asserted.

Share

Please follow and like us: