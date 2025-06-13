Former Champion Advises Soludo On Sports Development

Share

Former athlete, Dr. Mbanefo Akpom, has urged Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to prioritize sports development as he seeks re-election.

He also pledged his full support for this effort if called upon. Dr. Akpom, founder of the Mbanefo Akpom Sports Development Foundation (MASDEF), spoke from his home in California.

He noted: “Anambra used to produce many sports champions, but not anymore.”

He recalled when most Nigerian athletes came from Anambra, but that is no longer the case. Highlighting Anambra’s decline in sports, Dr. Akpom pointed to the recent National Sports Festival where the state finished 26th.

He blamed the poor condition and lack of maintenance of sports facilities in Anambra and across Nigeria. “I toured Onitsha stadium last year during a visit to Nigeria and it destroyed my sight.

The state of Onitsha Stadium is disappointing. I hear that Awka Stadium is better but without well-maintained sports facilities, Anambra State as well as Nigeria in general may continue to be in the doldrums in sports,” he said.

Dr Akpom suggested that besides roads and other infrastructure, the government should invest in sports to help improve the state’s international reputation.

“Without proper sports grounds, sports champions will be hard to produce,” he added. He also said he is ready to support the initiative in many ways if called upon.

Hailing from Onitsha, Anambra, Dr. Akpom is a former African high jump, decathlon, and Nigerian 110m hurdles champion.

He led his college team to four straight NAIA and GSAC championships and was the only Nigerian 110m hurdles athlete at the 1987 World University Games in Yugoslavia.

