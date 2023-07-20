Former Buhari’s Aide Reacts To Alleged CJN’s Phone Call With Tinubu Rebuttal

Bashir Ahmad, a former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, has debunked the claim that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola has told President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get ready for a new election.

Ahmad spoke while reacting to the Supreme Court’s denial of the claim that Justice Ariwoola had reportedly spoken with the President and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) in order to exert pressure on the Presidential Election Petition Court over the expected outcome of the case.

The Supreme Court claimed there was no reality to the story in a statement released on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Festus Akande, because the CJN never had a phone call with anyone on the ongoing Presidential Election Petition for the 2023 election.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development in a Twitter post on Wednesday, Ahmad said the report was initiated by the “headless mob”.

He wrote: “Unfortunately the fake news was initiated by the usual suspect, those headless mobs.”

Unfortunately the fake news was initiated by the usual suspect, those headless mobs. https://t.co/q0Bpg159AG — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 19, 2023