Form M: CBN Gives Deadline For Acceptance Of Expired NAFDAC Licences

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to continue accepting licences of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which expired on December 31, 2025, for the purpose of processing Form Ms until February 28, 2026.

In a circular posted on its website on Tuesday, the apex bank said that it supported the two-month temporary dispensation offered by NAFDAC for the use of the expired licenses for the processing of Form Ms until the 28 of next month.

According to the circular, “the measure is aimed at preventing disruption in trade processes while NAFDAC completes the integration of its system with the new National Single Window.”

New Telegraph reports that importers have been facing challenges trying to validate or renew their NAFDAC licenses after December 2025 due to issues with the transition to a new IT system operated by the Nigeria Customs Service.